Ashley Alexiss Spreads Legs In Sexy Christmas Outfit On Instagram

Plus-size model, Ashley Alexiss, shared a new Instagram photo today that showed her spreading her legs in a sexy Christmas outfit. The stunner was seen posing on a couch, as she rocked a red bodysuit and black and sparkling, thigh-high stockings. The bodysuit was long-sleeved and brightly colored, with black lace accents along the top. There was also a strip of black on her waist, while the wrists featured white, fuzzy accents. She completed her look with a pair of dark heels

Ashley sat upright on the gold, plush seating that glittered in the light. She spread her legs and placed up a lollipop prop in the center to censor the image. The lollipop was red-and-white with a long stem. She gave a flirty smile with her lips closed and rocked deep red lipstick. The rest of her makeup appeared to be toned down as far as color, although she sported a dusting of pink blush. Her hair was worn down in a side part, with luxurious curls cascading in front of her left shoulder and behind her right.

The backdrop was filled with holiday decor, with the wall and floor being made of wooden paneling. A garland was strung above the couch, with three red stockings hanging from it. A fuzzy white blanket was thrown over the side of the seating, with red ornaments and a small wreath also decorating the scene. Plus, there were white specks on the edges of the frame, which emulated falling snow.

Fans gushed about the bombshell’s good looks in the comments, while some female fans seemed enthralled by her outfit.

“Those leather stockings are HOT AF,” gushed a follower.

“Ok @ashalexiss I need you to tell me WHERE you got those boots!!! I can NEVER find any that fit me that well,” wrote an admirer.

Others were feeling the holiday cheer.

“That could certainly melt Jack Frost and thaw out Old Man Winter,” joked a fan.

“Okay very cool picture total respect,” said a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Ashley shared another photo a couple of months ago that showed her rocking a different pair of stockings. This time, she was seen posing while sitting in the driver’s seat of a sports car. She left the door propped open, as she placed her left foot on the ground. Her outfit consisted of a black sheer teddy and matching stockings, which reached her mid-thighs. The model completed her look with black heels.