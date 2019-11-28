Camille Kostek Pops Booty In Sexy Snakeskin Boots & Barely-There White One-Piece: ‘These Are My Hiking Boots’

Camille Kostek floored fans with another incredibly hot set of photos that were shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the Sports Illustrated bombshell on social media know, she is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure in a number of sexy outfits that range from bikinis to crop tops and tight dresses as well. In the most recent series of snaps that were shared with her fans, Kostek dropped jaws in not just one but three hot new shots.

The model did not specifically mention to her followers where she was at in the post but it appeared to be in some sort of a desert setting. In the first black-and-white photo, the beauty leaned against a big rock structure, putting one hand on her head and the other against the rock. She wore her long blond locks down and curled while also rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light lipstick.

For the occasion, Kostek had her killer figure on display while clad in a tiny white one-piece with a loose-fitting sweater on top. Her taut tummy and toned derriere took center stage as she completed the hot look with a pair of high-heel snakeskin boots that she joked were her “hiking boots.”

The second photo in the series showed the Sports Illustrated model posing in the same exact outfit, only this time in a different location. Likewise, the third image was just as sexy as the first two, with the bombshell sitting on the top of a large rock and looking off into the distance.

The photos have only been live on her page for a short time but they’ve earned Kostek a ton of attention from her fans with over 27,000 likes, in addition to 100-plus comments.

Most fans were quick to comment on the post to let Kostek know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous body. A few more had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“Gronks girlfriend sexy and hot!!” one follower raved, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“Omg obsessed, outfit and boots are so fab,” a second Instagram user raved.

“You’re iconic sista, I love your body so much,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kostek sizzled in another stunning look where she was rocking the same exact outfit — this time, though, she added a brown fedora to the mix. It comes as no surprise that the post earned the model a ton of attention from fans with over 21,000 likes.