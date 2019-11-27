Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Flaunts Bikini Body In Beach Sunset Photo

Model Kelly Gale took to Instagram to show off her body in skimpy red bikini while enjoying a sunset at the beach.

In the update, the beauty was on a shore with the sun setting off to one side. A mountain range could be seen in the background as orange, pink and purple hues filled the sky. As the colors reflected on the water, the scene looked almost magical.

The beauty’s bikini featured a classic triangle top with a ring in the center that accentuated her ample chest. The bottoms featured a low cut that called attention to her slender waistline and curvy hips.

In the first photo, Kelly was on her knees facing the camera. She was looking at the sunset as the water rolled ashore over her calves and feet. The photo was somewhat close, giving her followers nice look at her fabulous figure. Shadows on her body highlighted her tight abs and toned thighs. Her wet hair and skin added a sensual vibe to the snap.

The second picture captured Kelly sitting on her feet with her legs spread slightly. The pose put an emphasis on her chest and abdomen as her skin glowed in the light. As she sat with her hands in her hair, she looked toward the sunset with a serious look on her face.

In the caption, Kelly mentioned how peaceful it was on the beach, although she did not mention where she was. It might have been a tranquil moment for her, but her fans were thinking about how sexy she looked. Many left behind fire and smiley face emoji, but some fans had a few words to say.

“Guess the last thing I would think about this picture is the peaceful feeling you’re looking hot as always,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing in red,” a second admirer said.

“I love you,” joked a third commenter.

“Gorgeous and sexy,” wrote a fourth follower.

The Victoria’s Secret model seems to have a body that was made for bikinis and she appears to have no qualms about showing it off on social media. Earlier this month, the beauty shared a post of the spectacular outfit she wore as she walked the runway in the brand’s fashion show last year.

The beauty isn’t just about bikinis, though. Her Instagram page shows her modeling all kinds of outfits that show off her killer physique, and her fans seem to love all her various looks.