Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sizzles In Revealing Lingerie

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

Cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing yet another sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, taken by Cleveland-based photographer Matt Garcher, the stunner posed against a door frame. She tilted her head and rested her hand on her neck, as she gazed seductively into the camera.

The 31-year-old sizzled in a satin, pink-and-yellow lingerie set from clothing company Agent Provocateur. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a full view of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection, including a sizable portrait of the character Pikachu on her forearm.

The cosplayer accessorized the sultry look with a pair of hoop earrings and a sparkling ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a sleek side part. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included thick black eyeliner, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Erica asked fans if they enjoyed the post. She also went on to promote the content available on her personal website.

Many of Erica’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Good heavens. I think perfection has been achieved,” gushed a fan.

“You are [a] very very beautiful girl and so fantastic, and your smile is beautiful,” added another follower.

“I love this pic… and every other pic with you in it! You’re a goddess and a blessing to the world,” said a different commenter.

“While the lingerie is nice, it’s you that makes this pic awesome,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica expressed gratitude for her dedicated fans in the comments section.

Loading...

“Thanks so much for liking my dumb face,” wrote Erica, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Erica has a tendency to upload provocative photos on social media. A majority of her Instagram posts show her in revealing outfits. Earlier this week, the model drove fans metaphorically wild by sharing a photo of herself in a red bra and matching underwear from lingerie company Savage x Fenty. That post has been liked over 57,000 times since it was uploaded.