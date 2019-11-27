The Pussycat Dolls 2020 Arena Tour Dates Revealed

For some fans, it has been a long time coming. This weekend, the Pussycat Dolls will perform on TV for the first time in over a decade but it’s not going to stop there. Next April, they will embark on an arena tour across the U.K.

This Saturday, the “I Don’t Need A Man” chart-topper’s are scheduled to mark their comeback on The X Factor: Celebrity final. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, judge Louis Walsh announced the news on British talk show Lorraine.

“And you know whose on? The Pussycat Dolls are the guests! There’s an exclusive for you,” he said.

With that cat out of the bag, it seems the “When I Grow Up” songstress’ have another surprise for their fans.

The Dolls are expected to embark on eight arena shows next April including a concert at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Monday, Apr 6 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Wednesday, April 8 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Thursday, April 9 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Saturday, April 11 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow (DF)

Sunday, April 12 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Tuesday, April 14 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

Wednesday, April 15 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Friday, April 17 – The O2 Arena, London

According to the radio station Heart, they will run a competition for listeners to win tickets to the tour from November 28. They will randomly select 10 winners at the beginning of December for a date of their choice.

As soon as news broke about a comeback, their fans expressed their excitement via social media.

“THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS BETTER PERFORM ALL THEIR SONGS FROM “DONT CHA” TO “HUSH HUSH”!!!!! MY 12-YEAR-OLD GAY A** IS SHAKING NOW” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m sorry but did ya’ll hear that the Pussycat Dolls are performing for the first time in 10yrs at the U.K. X Factor Finale. I’ve been a fan for years, even having my room plastered in posters! All I wanna do is cry. It’s been so long girls!” another shared.

“PCD is making a reunion. I am dying!! My teenage heroes are back!” a third fan remarked.

Ahead of their reunion, the group signed a new major management deal with First Access Entertainment, joining the likes of Rita Ora and Zayn Malik.

The group Instagram account is up and ready but has no posts, yet. The verified page is already followed by over 26,800 users.

Good Morning Britain have hinted that they will appear on their show tomorrow morning with a world exclusive interview.

We’ve got an EXCLUSIVE interview with one of the world’s biggest female bands. They have secretly reformed and will be LIVE in our studio tomorrow! Who do you think it could be? ???????? pic.twitter.com/XmxeNJ0rNw — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 27, 2019

During their original run, the Pussycat Dolls enjoyed and achieved a lot of success. Their debut album, PCD, sold more than 9 million copies worldwide and included a string of massive singles — “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” “Beep,” “I Don’t Need a Man” and “Wait a Minute.”