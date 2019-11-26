‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Olivia Brower Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini In Throwback Photo

Olivia Brower is reliving her debut spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with a throwback photo from her shoot shared to her Instagram page. Late on Monday, November 25, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot in which she flaunts her buxom physique in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo, Brower is posing in front of the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea in Great Exuma, the Bahamas, where Brower jetted off to earlier this year to shoot her spread, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has noted.

Brower rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with thin straps that go tie up behind her neck. The tops triangle are super tiny and tied relatively loosely, which helps accentuate her busty figure.

This particular shot captured Brower from the waist up, preventing the onlooker from seeing her lower body. However, previous posts indicate that the model teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that sit low on her frame, showcasing her killer curves, as The Inquisitr has previously written. As per Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s report, the swimsuit Brower is wearing is by Elizabeth Kosich.

Brower completed her look with a wide-brimmed straw hat that tilts to the right. The model has her head back a little bit as she shoots a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips slightly parted. Brower wore a metallic brown eyeshadow and black mascara that gives her eyes extra depth. A nude color on her lips and bronzer on her cheeks complete her beach-perfect makeup, which is the work of Valente Frazier as per one of the tags she added to the photo.

Since going live, the post — which Brower shared with her 314,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 12,100 likes within about half a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 114 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Brower’s beauty and also to express their admiration for her.

“You can’t take a bad photo,” one user wrote, adding a crying emoji and a red heart at the end of the comment.

“[L]ike a drummer,” another fan chimed in, including a drum emoji.

“@oliviabrower_ bought the calendar with you on cover. Any way you can sign it for me in LA one day?” a third fan asked.