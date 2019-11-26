Cosplay Model Liz Katz Stuns With Belly-Baring ‘Catgirl’ Costume

Liz Katz dressed up like a 'Neko.'

Cosplay model Liz Katz delighted her fans by dressing up like a “catgirl.” On Monday, the popular gamer and Instagram model uploaded a photo of her latest revealing costume creation. However, she wasn’t rocking an elaborate look based on a specific character from a movie, video game, TV series, or comic book.

Instead, Liz showed off her unique take on a catgirl or “Neko,” which is short for “nekomimi.” In Japanese, nekomimi is a compound noun that translates to “cat ear.” According to Slate, catgirls/Nekos are popular anime characters. They usually appear completely human, save for a few feline features like cat ears or a tail. They’re often also supposed to look sexy.

For her Neko costume, Liz Katz opted to wear one of her signature cat ear headbands. The hair accessory was topped with a pair of large, pointed feline ears featuring fuzzy fake fur in tan, black, and white. However, there was nothing cat-like about the outfit that she rocked with her catgirl ears. The social media sensation wore a tight, cropped gray sweater that showed off her toned abs. The comfy-looking knit garment also featured a low scoop neck that showed a generous amount of Liz’s ample cleavage.

Liz’s form-fitting pants matched her tiny top. The stretchy bottoms featured a drawstring and a mid-rise waist that hit Liz’s stomach just a few inches below the belly button. Liz wore her light blond, layered tresses down. However, she posed with the fingers of her right hand grasping a handful of hair on the top of her head, making her locks look slightly more voluminous. For her beauty look, she sported dark eye makeup, a bubblegum pink lip, and a hint of blush on her cheeks.

Liz used her left hand to snap a mirror selfie with her pink phone, which was protected by a cute white case embellished with a plastic rainbow, lollipop, star, bat, and cartoon black cat.

Liz Katz’s admirers have liked her latest sexy social media snapshot over 47,000 times so far, and her Instagram photo fueled hundreds of comments.

“Sexiest Neko around,” wrote one fan.

“You get better and better everyday! You are my serious girl crush,” another remarked.

“Well aren’t you the cats pajamas,” a third wrote.

“Catgirls rule, thirsty dog dudes drool,” read a fourth response to her photo.

Cat ear headbands often make appearances in Liz Katz’s Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was also wearing the headwear in a video that she shared last month. Liz was dancing to the Marcy’s Playground song “Sex and Candy.”