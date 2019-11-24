Viki Odintcova Sizzles In Tight Leather Bra & Pants On Instagram

Viki Odintcova shared a sizzling new Instagram selfie yesterday, and it was all about the leather. The stunner wore a leather bra and pants, both which fit her curves tightly. The bra had thick, adjustable straps and also featured a low v-shaped cut. There were a few inches of leather below her chest, leaving the model’s cleavage on full display. Viki teamed this top with a pair of high-waisted pants. The waistline fell right at the base of her belly button.

The stunner accessorized with a silver watch on her left wrist, and a cross charm necklace. She stood while leaning slightly on a shiny, luxurious wall. Viki popped her left leg out and raised her right hand by her collarbone. Meanwhile, she held her phone with her left hand to take the shot. The backdrop revealed that there were mirrors on both sides of the room, making it look like there was an infinity of reflections. The wall beside had a light marbled look. The area was well-lit, offering Viki’s skin an even glow and making her toned midriff more visible in the shot.

The model also wore her hair down and brushed it behind her shoulders. She glanced up to her right and pursed her lips slightly while wearing pink lipstick. Her tattoos could be seen on her chest and by her watch.

Behind her was also a low marble shelf with a hairdryer on top. The base of the table was black with a half-circular design.

Her geotag revealed that she was in Moscow, Russia. Meanwhile, her captions suggested that she recently arrived back home from traveling — her other recent photos were geotagged in Paris, France. She’d been posting from there since around six days ago.

Fans left her nice compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful honey,” wrote a follower.

Loading...

“Still beautiful!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Amazing shoot,” noted a fan.

“I love a lady in leather,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In March, the bombshell had shared another photo of herself in a leather outfit. This time, it was a curve-hugging mini dress that also featured a low v-neck and left her cleavage on display. She wore matching boots that reached her mid-thighs and posed in a doorway. She stood in the middle of a chain fence while holding onto it with her left hand. The model also held a jacket in her other hand, dangling it toward the floor.