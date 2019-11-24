Curvy Bombshell Ashley Alexiss Is Smoking Hot In Tiny String Bikini In Pre-Birthday Snap

Gorgeous plus-size model Ashley Alexiss left fans speechless on Sunday afternoon, when she took to Instagram to showcase her bombshell curves in a steamy promotional snap for Fashion Nova Curve. The Sports Illustrated hottie left nothing to the imagination in the sizzling shot, appearing before the camera in nothing but a barely-there black string bikini panty.

The teeny undergarment was a low-waist, triangle design that did very little to cover up her bodacious curves. Ashley put her voluptuous hips and strong, curvy thighs on full display in the minuscule bikini, exposing a generous expanse of silky, bronzed skin. The blond babe paired the item with a loose-fitting sweatshirt in a pine green color, which beautifully complemented her glowing tan. The result was a casual-sexy look that sent pulses racing among her vast following, bringing people to the comments section by the masses.

The Boston-born beauty served up a bounty of curves in the scorching update. Aside from her round hips and tummy, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model also flaunted her ample chest, copiously showcased in the bust-hugging top. To make matters even more sweltering, the blond bombshell sultrily lifted up her top to expose her curvy waistline, and tugged on the sweatshirt in a way that highlighted her buxom physique. The flirty gesture allowed her to flash a glimpse of more skin, while also serving to emphasize her hourglass frame.

Ashley’s glam and hairstyle were just as eye-catching as her skimpy attire, and did a fabulous job of highlighting her natural beauty. The curvaceous model was all dolled-up for the shot, sporting a shimmering pastel pink lipstick that put the focus on her luscious lips. She also wore a discreet eyeshadow, and made masterful use of a dark eyeliner and mascara to accentuate her hazel eyes.

The busty model didn’t wear any noticeable jewelry, save for a sparkling ring on her finger. Her golden tresses were styled with a side part, and fell down her back and over her shoulder in a cascade of loose waves.

Shared with fans one day ahead of her 29th birthday, the skin-baring snap caused quite the sensation among her Instagram followers. The pic garnered nearly 19,000 likes within the first hour of being live — and went on to amass almost 27,000 likes and a little shy of 450 comments in the space of two hours.

As per usual, Ashley penned a flirty caption for her post. She teased her upcoming birthday and declared that she would be spending the whole day leading up to the celebration in a comfy sweatshirt and underwear — adding a shrugging emoji for an extra touch of nonchalance. In addition, she made sure to let fans know that the photo was a paid ad for Fashion Nova Curve, and tagged the widely acclaimed plus-size fashion brand.

Fans didn’t hesitate to reply, taking to the comments section to wish Ashley a happy birthday in advance.

“Enjoy your day being comfortable, may you have a happy birthday,” wrote one person, adding a festive cake emoji.

Followers also left gushing messages for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model, complimenting Ashley on her spectacular figure.

“Those hips are pure gold!” exclaimed one Instagrammer.

“Love your curves,” declared another.

“Good lord… speechless,” commented a fourth fan, clearly entranced with Ashley’s smoking hot look.