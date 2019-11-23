David Dobrik Is Officially Divorced From Lorraine Nash

Comedian David Dobrik married his best friend's mom as a joke.

When 46-year-old comedian Jason Nash made a joke about 23-year-old YouTuber David Dobrik never getting married or finding love, Dobrik was determined to get revenge. Thus, he married Nash’s mother, 75-year-old Lorraine Nash, in May as a joke. Now that the joke is complete, Dobrik has finalized his divorce from Lorraine and is single once again, according to Buzzfeed.

Dobrik announced on Friday that he was officially divorced via an Instagram post. In the photo, he can be seen smiling broadly while signing divorce papers. He also included a throwback photo of he and Lorraine in a limo after their wedding.

“After a long few months, I officially signed the divorce papers to my wife, Lorraine. Jason your mother was a real treat. With that being said I also reactivated my @bumble account and I’m ready to start swiping. See you soon ladies.”

Dobrik’s epic marriage prank was featured in one of infamous YouTube vlogs. In a spur of a moment decision, Dobrik decides to fly to Boston to propose to Lorraine, who was of course shocked. Nevertheless, she decided to go along with the bizarre plan because she thought it would be funny. The pair fly to Las Vegas, Nevada where they are married at the infamous Little White Chapel. They then flew to Hawaii for a honeymoon before returning home to surprise Nash with the news, according to E! News.

Loading...

After just one month of marriage, Dobrik announced online that he and Lorraine were splitting up. In a faux serious Instagram post, he explains that although he and and Lorraine were calling it quits, they were still great friends and have a lot of respect for one another.

“Lorraine, you have been my light, my muse and my confidante. You’ve taught me not only how to love another person but how to love myself. We will continue to love and support one another while being great friends and parents to our children. I thank everyone in advance for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Even though Dobrik is now single once again, it’s doubtful that he will have any trouble finding a new love interest. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the YouTube star recently won People Magazine’s title of ‘Sexiest Hearthrob.’ He beat out a number of big name celebrities for the title, including Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher. The award came after Nash did a podcast in which he asked fans to vote for Dobrik to win.