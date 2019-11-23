Jane Seymour, 68, Rocks Red Swimsuit In Poolside Photos

Temperatures might be cooling off, but actress Jane Seymour heated up Instagram with her latest update in which she flaunted her fabulous figure in a red swimsuit.

Jane’s update included two photos in which she was seated outside on a small pile of rocks by an outside pool. Behind the pool was a grouping of palm trees, and the sun shined through the fronds above, creating a tropical feel.

The Kominsky Method actress’ red one-piece swimsuit was strapless, and it featured a ruched front. The flattering style showed off her hourglass shape and toned legs.

In the first photo, Jane leaned back on one hand with her other hand lifted to the sky. Her legs were extended in front of her and one knee was slightly bent. The camera captured her as she smiled while looking up.

The second picture was a closer shot of the beauty, showing her with one hand across her lap and her other hand on a rock. She leaned toward the camera, and flashed a big smile, showing off a bit of her cleavage.

Jane wore a light application of makeup and a nude color on her lips. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail with long bangs skimming her eyebrows. She wore a bright red color on her toenails and a pale pink color on her fingernails. She added a bit of bling with a pair of stud earrings.

In the caption, the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star commented on how the weather did not feel like autumn, and asked her fans about their weekend plans.

Many of Jane’s followers chimed in with what they were doing over the weekend. Others couldn’t help but comment on how fantastic she looked in the swimsuit.

“My dearest Jane you look stunning and gorgeous as always so beautiful as the view,” one follower wrote.

“Daft thing to say I know, but you still look like you!” a second follower commented.

“You melt my heart dear lady,” wrote a third follower.

“Still a Bond girl!” a fourth admirer said.

There can be no denying that Jane has kept herself in fabulous shape over the years. Her Instagram page is a collection of photos showing the many activities she is involved in, the places she visits, and the people she hangs out with. Every so often, she will share a snap that highlights her fit physique, like the revealing dress she wore to the Cinematheque Award Gala earlier this month.