Megan Thee Stallion & Ciara Crouch On The Ground For Sexy Twerking Session

Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara teamed up for a new Instagram video, as the duo were seen twerking up a storm. The video began with the two walking toward the camera. Megan wore a black bodysuit with a thong-cut in the back, along with a pair of bright green gloves. She wore her hair down in curls with a heavy right part. Her glittering necklace, earrings, and bracelets could be seen.

Ciara wore a tight silver dress with sleeves and a very high slit on her right leg. She wore her hair down and behind her shoulders, which was so long that it reached her lower back. They both wore heels.

The pair then turned their backs to the camera, and started twerking while bending their legs. Ciara’s booty was covered by her long dress, but Megan’s booty was on full display. Her outfit was so short that her bare derriere peeked through as she showed off her twerking skills. They both continued to crouch closer to the ground, as they twerked. At one point, the duo flashed wide smiles as they looked at each other and raised their arms into the air.

Throughout the video, the two were illuminated by flashes from cameras. The clip was shot outdoors on a street. It was nighttime, but the area was well-lit. A yellow building was visible in the backdrop.

Fans gushed about the clip in the comments section.

“First of all y’all can stop teasing us short legged folk,” joked a follower, referring to the captions.

“Never knew I needed this until now,” wrote an admirer.

Loading...

“Yeah Ciara bout the only person that can keep up with you and that’s facts,” declared a fan.

“Sooooo is it the knees or the booty cuz I been at theses knees for a while and still can’t do that come on Meg,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Considering that the two twerked for a long while, it’s not surprising that some fans were impressed by their leg strength.

Megan was also seen twerking about a month ago. That time, she was seen rocking a pair of tiny white shorts with thin, horizontal stripes. Her top was cropped with a hood. She continued the nautical theme by wearing a sea captain’s hat, and was seen outdoors with palm trees in the backdrop. The clip began by showing her standing up as she placed her hands on her head.