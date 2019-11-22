Lindsey Pelas Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit With Pink Lace

Lindsey Pelas shared a new lingerie pic a couple of days ago with her Instagram fans, and it was all about her lace bodysuit. The ensemble was see-through, which meant that she left little to the imagination in the shot. It hugged all of her curves and featured a low neckline with scalloped edges on top. Her cleavage was on full display. The piece also included a matching choker necklace. The stunner wore a shiny, white robe on top, although it fell down her shoulders.

The model wore a full face of makeup, which included pink lipstick with dark lip liner, along with foundation. Her lashes were extra-long and popped in the shot. Plus, Lindsey wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves. She pulled some of her locks in front of her right shoulder, as she pursed her lips and gave a flirty look. She appeared to go without jewelry for the most part, although a ring could be seen on her left hand.

The bombshell posed against a light gray column, with a bright green couch and colorful artwork on the wall behind her. Plus, there was a bright yellow circle on the right side of the frame, which appeared to be a reflection of a light source.

It also looked like the model was posing outdoors, thanks to the bright lighting of the shot. She placed her right hand below her belly button, as she sported a light pink manicure. Lindsey placed her left hand on the sides of her thighs.

Fans poured in with their various messages in the comments section.

“So darn prettyful, I can’t even talk right,” joked a follower.

“Forever blessing our timelines in a Major way,” gushed a fan.

“Lindsey your more beautiful every day,” declared an admirer.

“Stunning always comes to mind when I see you Lindsey,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

And although there were plenty of compliments, there were also a handful of people complaining about her makeup. In particular, many people didn’t seem to like her lip liner.

In addition, the blond recently shared another update where she rocked a see-through top. This time, she was spotted posing while sitting down. The top featured sheer fabric and black lace accents. She appeared to be wearing pasties or a bra, as she managed to censor her chest. She paired it with a heavily ripped pair of light denim pants, as she propped up her left leg.