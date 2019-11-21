Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flaunts Pert Derriere In Minuscule Thong Bikini In Smoking Hot New Photo

Anna Nystrom is once again proving to fans that she has one of the best bodies in the business in another smoking hot new photo. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on social media know, the fitness model has a massive following of over 8.4 million on Instagram alone — a figure that continues to grow by the day. Nystrom is most well-known for flaunting her flawless figure for the camera while clad in a wide-variety of sexy outfits, including bikinis.

In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, Anna took a trip down memory lane. In the caption of the shot, she told her fans thats he is missing summer nights. The photo itself showed the blond bombshell ankle-deep in lake water. Nystom faced her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder and tossing her hair to the side. She wore her long locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The model’s flawless figure was also on display while clad in a minuscule bikini. The top of the set featured a pink bandeau with a floral pattern all over it, showing off Nystrom’s toned back and arms. The thong bottoms left almost nothing to the imagination, tucking into the model’s derriere and exposing nearly her whole booty to the camera. Her fit legs also took center stage in the sexy shot and it’s safe to say that she’s been putting work in at the gym.

The photo has only been live on Nystrom’s account for a short time but it’s already earning her rave reviews from her followers. So far, the shot has racked up over 100,000 likes in addition to 1,400-plus comments in just an hour of going live. Some of the model’s fans took to the post to let her know that her body is gorgeous while countless others flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Omg thanks for this. Amazing pictures like always,” one of Nystrom’s followers wrote.

“I would love to spend one with you….you would make any man’s night perfect.” another chimed in.

“You are absolutely stunning Anna. Keep up the good work,” a third social media user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom showed off her gorgeous figure in another sexy outfit, this time while clad in a lacy bralette. The photo was only taken from the chest up but it still garnered a ton of attention for the beauty, racking up over 163,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.