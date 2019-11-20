Blond Bombshell Bri Teresi Pushes Together Cleavage In Scandalous Black Lingerie

Bri Teresi took to her Instagram page yesterday to share another stunning photo for her fans. As those who follow her on social media know, Teresi is one of the most popular models on the platform. She’s also posed for some well-known publications, such as Maxim.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Teresi smoldered in another NSFW outfit. In the photo, the model tagged herself in Los Angeles. She struck a sexy pose outside while sitting on a wooden floor. The stunner wore her long, blond locks down and straight and ran one hand through her hair. Teresi also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup in the photo that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and lipgloss.

Her killer figure was on full display in the image. Teresi rocked a sexy black lingerie set that left little to the imagination. On top, the model put on a busty display, pushing her chest together and almost popping out of the lacy black bra. Her taut tummy and toned legs took center stage in the shot and she completed the look with a pair of matching lace black panties. In the caption of the photo, she gave credit where credit was due, tagging her photographer.

The photo has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already racking up a ton of attention. At the time of this writing, the photo already has over 13,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Many fans took to the photo to rave over Teresi’s gorgeous figure while others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are huge fans. A few more had no words and chimed in using their choice of emoji instead.

“Wow what a body, you are so beautiful Bri,” one follower commented on the post, adding a series of flame emoji.

Loading...

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” a second social media user wrote, along with a few flame emoji at the end of their comment.

“Oh my, what a beautiful gorgeous stunning queen in the world you’re a true angel,” raved a third fan.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that earlier this week Teresi sizzled in another ensemble that showed off her amazing figure, this time in a fiery red bikini. Once again, the model showed off ample amounts of cleavage in the shot and it earned her a ton of attention from her more than 600,000 fans, receiving over 18,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.