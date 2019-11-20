Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Gives Off Sexy Schoolgirl Vibes In Miniskirt & Over-The-Knee Boots

Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom gave fans plenty to talk about earlier today after sharing another sexy photo on Instagram. As those who follow her on social media know, Nystrom has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing figure in a wide variety of NSFW outfits that range from bikinis to fitness gear and tiny little dresses. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, Anna got sexy in an outfit that was similar to that of a schoolgirl.

In the gorgeous new photo, Nystrom struck a pose outdoors in Sweden. The model could be seen standing against a lightly colored brick wall, putting one hand on her hip and the other in her hair. Nystrom wore her long blond locks down and slightly waved as they fell all the way past her chest. The stunner also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The social media sensation’s killer figure stole the show while she rocked an off-the-shoulder white crop top that showcased her toned arms and taut tummy. On the bottom, Nystrom sizzled in a black miniskirt that went well above her knees. She paired the look with some black tights and sexy over-the-knee boots with a small heel.

The model simply captioned the image with a pink heart.

The post has only been live on the bombshell’s account for a short time but it’s earning her rave reviews already, racking up over 74,000 likes in addition to upwards of 700-plus comments. Some of the beauty’s fans took to the photo to let Nystrom know that she looks stunning while countess others simply let her know that they are big fans. A few more had no words and opted to chime in using flame, heart, and star emoji.

“Wow!! You ladies from Sweden are Gorgeous!! Is there room for one more man in your country???” one of Nystrom’s fans commented on the post, adding a heart emoji at the end.

Loading...

“That outfit looks very nice on you beautiful girl,” a second social media user added.

“You look spectacular,” one more gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond-haired beauty sizzled in another sexy top as she snapped a selfie in the mirror. At that time, she was wearing an insanely low-cut top that offered generous views of her cleavage. That social media share also earned rave reviews with over 128,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.