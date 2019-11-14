Carrie Underwood Works Up A Sweat In Stretchy Tank Top & Tight Leggings

Carrie Underwood flaunted her muscular arms while she got her sweat on wearing her CALIA by Carrie workout gear, and the Instagram account for the clothing brand caught it on camera.

In the photo, which was posted to Instagram on Thursday, Carrie is seen lifting a medicine ball above her head while sporting a light blue tank top made from stretchy material. The shirt not only showcased the singer’s arms, but also clung to her torso to put her flat tummy and tiny waist on full display.

Carrie paired the top with some black leggings with a gray speckled print on them. The tight pants hugged the “Cry Pretty” songbird’s curvy hips and world-famous legs.

The Grammy winner may have been working hard in the shot, but she looked stunning while doing so with her long, blond hair pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head.

Carrie also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She added to her glam look with some long, thick lashes and nude lips.

In the background of the photo a black mat can be seen, as well as music equipment such as speakers, hinting that the picture may have been taken during the singer’s recent tour.

The post quickly gained over 230 likes as fans began to hit up the comments section to leave their opinions.

“I wore those pants yesterday for my 11 mile training run for my half marathon. I love them but I need to get a winter pair for this race so I can stay warm,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You should make a watch,” a second fan suggested.

“This brand has the best workout clothes ever. I love them and the fact that Carrie Underwood is behind it makes all so much better. I love her so much!” a third fan gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie recently shared another look at some of the clothes from her CALIA line when she posted a photo of herself wearing some black leggings and a white flowing tank top while looking out a window at the New York City skyline last week.

In the photo, Carrie Underwood is stunning with her long, golden locks falling all around her as she dons a full face of natural-looking makeup. “City chic,” she captioned the photo, which has since earned over 244,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments for the singer.