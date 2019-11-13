‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Camila Banus Slams Reports Of Being Fired, Cancelation In Rage-Filled Rant

Days of Our Lives actress Camila Banus is not happy with the media following the firestorm that surrounded the soap opera on Tuesday.

According to Soap Dirt, fans went wild this week when they read reports about DOOL going into a long hiatus and taking all of the actors off contract.

Cancelation rumors began to swirl, and viewers went into a frenzy. However, Camila, who plays Gabi Hernandez on the show, says that the media has made too much of the narrative and reveals that no one has been fired from the show. She also said that the soap has not been canceled.

TVLine was the first to break the news of the hiatus and contract overhaul. However, many other outlets including TMZ picked up the story and made it sound as if the end was near for the longest-running soap opera on television.

“Let me clear this up for everybody all these articles with headlines saying our show’s being axed is BS, fake bullsh*t. I have not been fired – none of my costars have been fired,” Camilla told fans in a live video on Tuesday, adding that the outlets reporting “fake false news” were “shameful.”

Camila served some major sass, especially when calling out TMZ, stating that the site has never covered the soap in the past and when they did it was with false reporting. She then urged the outlet not to write about DOOL at all if they weren’t planning to report accurate information for fans.

The actress went on to assure viewers that the show was taking their regular break and that it was nothing out of the ordinary as fans triumphantly cheered her on and offered their love and support to Camila in the comments section of the video, which was recorded and is currently being shared by fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camila isn’t the first cast member to speak out on the rumors. On Tuesday, Chandler Massey, who plays fan-favorite character Will Horton, took to Twitter to relieve the minds of many fans by revealing that the show is not getting canceled and that the hiatus will be saving production money in the long run.

Chandler also promised his followers that the show will continue to run while the actors are on their break and that Days of Our Lives viewers won’t have to miss a minute of the drama due to production being so far ahead.