Candice Swanepoel’s Pink Bikini Leaves Little To The Imagination In Hot New Photo

The Victoria's Secret model put her body on display for a sizzling swimwear shoot.

Candice Swanepoel has proven time and time again that she’s not afraid to flash some serious skin, and her latest bikini snap is making it clear once again. A sizzling new photo shared to Instagram on November 11 by the popular swimwear brand she founded, Tropic of C, showed the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel flashing the flesh as she posed in a pink two-piece during a recent swim photo shoot.

The stunning mom of two struck a strong pose in the grass in the colorful fuchsia pink bikini look that showcased her glistening, tanned body. Candice had both hands on her hips as she stood in front of a wall of greenery with her toned arms bent.

Candice sported her hair flowing down as she wrapped a leopard-print bandanna around her head for the professional shoot.

Her fun bikini look showed the model rocking the halter neck that only just covered her top half with its shiny satin fabric stretching across her chest.

The stunning 31-year-old beauty paired the showstopping pink top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that flashed even more skin for the world to see. The very high-waisted briefs stretched all the way up to her bellybutton to show off her uber long model legs.

She paired the very feminine look with a pair of strappy and sensible brown sandals. The supermodel posed with her left foot lifted and her leg turned to the side to give the account’s hundreds of thousands of followers and even better look at her lean legs.

Candice looked off into the distance with her head tilted slightly upwards and turned away from the camera for the night shoot photo, which was taken somewhere outdoors.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the South African star was modeling the skimpy Sana two-piece. The account told fans that there’s actually more than one way to wear the bikini as the halter neck tie can be hidden away to create a strapless look.

The comments section was full of praise for the world-famous supermodel as many gushed over just how good she was looking in the adaptable two-piece.

One very impressed fan called the star a “Queen,” while another commented with the word “Fuega,” which is the Spanish word for fire.

A third person wrote, “Perfect stance. Beautiful.”

Others left smiley faces with hearts for eyes and fire emoji in the comments to share their thoughts.

Candice is often spotted modeling the pieces she designed for Tropic of C, and recently swapped the new pink bikini look for a more green look.

In a snap shared to social media last week, the star slipped into the more natural look for a safari-inspired bikini shoot which took place on a national reserve in Kenya. She also recently went completely topless in another NSFW Instagram shot.