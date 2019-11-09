‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Bodysuit In Throwback Pics

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain is no stranger to wowing her fans, and she has done it yet again by posting two pictures where she flaunts her incredible body in a white and black bodysuit.

The pictures were throwback shots, as the fitspiration model is currently expecting her first child. In addition, fans might recognize her ensemble — a white bodysuit with black appliqués and black strappy high heels — as it is one that she had posted on Instagram before, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. Nevertheless, it seems to be so flattering that she was willing to post two encore shots of the look.

The first one was posted to her main Instagram account, @laurendrainfit. In her caption, the former cardiac nurse highlighted her exercise program, and encouraged her followers to sign up for her six-week course. It’s little doubt that many of her fans are likely going to be inspired by the picture, which was sure to show off her incredibly sculpted figure.

The pose is very similar to the original photo, as Lauren pops her hip to the side in both snaps, which gives her audience a great look at her incredible curves. However, this time she is angled slightly away from the camera, giving followers more of a view of her hips and cleavage from the side, compared to her initial shot.

In addition, she now stands in front of a window so that she gains an angelic backlit effect. She has placed her hand underneath her chin, giving the photo a slightly sweet and shy vibe.

The picture quickly racked up more than 22,000 likes and around 160 comments.

“THIS is how a female Super-hero looks like. Accept no excuses or substitutes,” raved one awestruck fan.

“Oh Lauren you are a knockout,” added a second, along with a red heart.

As if this photo wasn’t enough, Lauren posted another version of the picture to her second account, @laurendrainfitness. This time, however, she stands in front of a mirror so that she cleverly gives her audience a full view of her perky posterior.

The fact that she is looking over her shoulder to examine her own body only adds to the cheekiness of the shot.

The angle also gave fans a view of the back of her bodysuit, which features a deep scoop to better show off her toned back muscles.

Fans gave the picture over 10,000 likes and close to 90 comments.

“It’ll never get old. A woman who takes care of her health and her body is the most attractive thing on earth!” one follower gushed, adding a number of complimentary hashtags like #beauty, #dedication, and #thoselegs.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Lauren… love ya babe,” agreed another, along with several lip and red heart emoji.