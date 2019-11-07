Bond Girl Ana de Armas Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Boots

Newest Bond girl Ana de Armas wowed her Instagram followers after posting a picture that flaunted her enviably long legs. The picture was taken for The Hollywood Reporter on their piece on the next movie in the iconic James Bond series, titled No Time To Die.

In the shot, Ana wears a chic black velvet mini dress that took inspiration from the ’80s. It featured a long-sleeved one-shouldered look, with a puffed sleeve. Though the sleeve was a pure black, the bodice of the dress featured a jeweled trim and matching jewel polka dots.

The bottom portion of the ensemble was very short, skirting just the top of Ana’s thighs. It featured a faux wrap that had a ruffled trim, adding again to its retro vibes. The trim once more the jeweled trim like on the bodice.

Ana then completed the look with a pair of chic high-heeled over-the-knee boots in black suede. Her brunette locks were styled into a trendy waved bob, and her makeup included a light plum lip.

In the picture, the brunette beauty also posed with fellow James Bond star Lashana Lynch, who is reportedly temporarily 007 herself when Bond is not present. Lashana also unsurprisingly looks fantastic, and models a gauzy grey chiffon number.

The gunmetal hue seems more than 007 appropriate, and though the outfit featured prim details like a high pussy-bow neckline and long sleeves, Lashana upped the sultriness by tugging at the hem, exposing her toned thighs.

Elongating her legs even further, she then wore a pair of black high-heeled mules with a silver chain accent.

The picture earned over 44,000 likes and more than 185 glowing comments.

“Serving Legs!” one user exclaimed with a red heart, clearly taken aback by the long and lean pins displayed in the photo.

“21st Century Bond girls,” raved another, also employing a number of red hearts.

“You can kill me any day agent,” teased a third.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” sweetly concluded a fourth lovestruck fan.

In an accompanying video in another post, the two women played the game fishing for answers. Since the clip was on Instagram, there was only time for one question, which consisted of Lashana asking Ana which Bond girl was most iconic.

The Cuban-born beauty replied that she believed the honor would go either to Grace Jones from A View To A Kill or Ursula Andress from Dr. No.

The clip was viewed over 72,000 times and earned more than 26,000 likes and 170 comments.

This is not the only time that the brunette bombshell has sent pulses racing, as she wowed fans by posting a sweet beach selfie last week, as covered by The Inquisitr.