Charli XCX Shows Skin In A Skimpy Cut-Out Swimsuit

The British singer is stripping down for a hot new selfie.

Charli XCX didn’t leave much to the imagination in her latest revealing selfie posted to her Instagram account. In the snap shared by the singer on November 6, she flashed a whole lot of skin in a unique and colorful swimsuit that perfectly showed off her fit and toned body to the world.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the stunning British singer posed in the bathroom for the very sultry shot, which showed her leaning up against the tiled wall as she rested her head on her fist.

Holding on tight to her phone in her left hand, Charli had a very sultry pout as she looked at the screen. The star appeared to be wearing very little or even no makeup for the bathroom selfie and had her dark hair scraped back away from her face.

But it’s safe to say that not many fans were looking at the 27-year-old star’s phone, as she put her flawless body on show for her 3.5 million followers.

The “I Love It” and “Boom Clap” singer flashed her incredibly toned and flat middle in the orange one-piece, which almost looked like an elaborate bikini with another piece of fabric that stretched across her slim waist.

The unique swimsuit featured a one-shoulder design on her top half alongside the separate piece of material around her middle.

The bottom then appeared like a pair of skimpy orange bikini bottoms, while all three pieces of material tied on her left side.

Charli appeared to strike the pose in a hotel bathroom, as she tagged her location as being somewhere in Copenhagen, Denmark. She simply captioned the sultry swimwear snap with an orange emoji.

And it’s safe to say that the singer – who’s currently working on her new album – most definitely had her millions of fans feeling pretty impressed.

The comments section was flooded with praise from her followers who couldn’t get over how smoking hot she looked in her colorful cut-out swimwear look.

“Yaaas queen!” one fan wrote on the social media site, while another added, “Why so hot, oh god.”

Loading...

A third commented, “Look at that bod” as a fourth person asked the singer, “Charli will you marry me?”

Others flooded the comments with fire, colored hearts and smiley face emoji with hearts for eyes to share their thoughts.

Charli’s not exactly a stranger to stripping down to her swimwear though, as she’s posted all the proof to social media before.

Back in May, she stunned fans with another seriously hot photo that showed her putting her fit body on display in a tiny bright yellow string bikini as she lay on her back on a brick wall.