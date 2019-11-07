American Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Sculpted Legs On The Beach In Tiny Bikini Bottoms And Vibrant Cover-Up

Alexa Collins is serving up a stunning beach day look on her Instagram page, and her fans are going absolutely wild.

The American model shared the gorgeous ensemble with her 622,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, November 7 in a post that was immediately met with praise. The upload included not one, but two eye-popping snaps of the 24-year-old posing on a picturesque beach in Miami, Florida — a scene that alone was enough to make fans do a double take.

Alexa’s outfit for her day in the sand was certainly worth a look as well. The babe sported two beautiful pieces from Syrena Swimwear that were vastly different from the typical beach day attire she often shows off on her Instagram page, and her fans certainly seemed to enjoy the switch up.

The first photo of the set saw the blond bombshell with her back to the camera, hardly giving the appearance that she was wearing a swimsuit at all. Instead, Alexa was seen wearing a beautiful cover up that resembled a maxi dress and boasted a bold snakeskin pattern in greens and blues that proved impossible to ignore. The piece featured an open back design that showcased the model’s slender frame, as well as a sheer, flowing skirt that blew in the ocean breeze behind her.

A swipe to the second photo saw Alexa facing the camera straight on and giving her fans a head-to-toe look at her beachwear. The position change revealed the unique, halter neckline of the piece that exposed even more of her bronzed skin thanks to its square cutout design. A daring front slit that began above her navel upped the ante of the look even more and flashed a glimpse at her flat midsection while also flaunting her long, sculpted legs. The opening also revealed the matching bikini bottoms that Alexa wore underneath the flowy cover up that featured a high-cut design and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The model completed her look with a pair of yellow statement earrings that added another bright pop of color to the already vibrant ensemble. She wore her platinum locks in a loose, voluminous braid that cascaded down her back and sported a full face of makeup that made her striking facial features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Florida cutie began showering her new social media upload with love. As of this writing, the post has earned more than 1,300 like after just 30 minutes of going live to her Instagram page — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing in that outfit,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “very very beautiful.”

“Absolutely brilliant photography. The colors are eye catching. You’re stunning! Now this is IG gold,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexa has impressed her Instagram followers with a skimpy swimwear look. Earlier this week, the Instagram model was in a bikini again. This time she posed in a black-and-white, patterned number that left very little to the imagination and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.