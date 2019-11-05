Megan Thee Stallion Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy String Bikini

Megan Thee Stallion is hot property in the music industry right now and isn’t shy about turning up the heat on Instagram.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker shared a video of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Stallion rocked a white skimpy string bikini that displayed her breasts and curvy figure. Her chest was on full display which she left bare with no accessories. She tied her tiny bikini bottoms to the top half to help show off her thighs and hourglass shape even more. Megan flaunted her body in the mirror while she played with her dark wavy locks which she wore down. The “Big Ole Freak” songstress sported a belly piercing and applied a bold red lip.

She appeared to be in a bathroom surrounded by marble architecture.

In the background, she played Chris Brown’s song “Heat” featuring Gunna taken from his album Heat which was released earlier this year.

Stallion kept her caption simple with three flame emoji.

In the span of 19 hours, the video has been watched more than 1.9 million times. The post racked up over 831,000 likes and more than 18,300 comments, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Ayyyyyy only strippers will peep how you tied your Bikini hahahaha my boo I love white on you,” one user wrote.

“LOVE YOU BIHHHHH! ALL THE WAY FROM TEXAS,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“I have watched this video way too many times,” a third fan insisted.

“@moneybaggyo u about the luckiest guy on the planet right now,” a fourth follower commented.

Megan is no stranger to posing in the mirror in the same bathroom. One day ago, she wore a matching plaid two-piece that displayed her cleavage and midriff. In a post consisting of two images, she looked super fierce. In the second photo, she tooched her booty in a mini skirt. She took the mirror selfies on her phone which had a black Louis Vuitton case. The “All Dat” rapper’s skin glowed and proved that she has a beautiful skin complexion.

The post has been liked by over 1.2 million users, proving her relevancy on the app.

Stallion is very active on Instagram and likes to keep her 5.1 million followers updated with where she is in the world.

Her debut mixtape, Fever, is listed as the fourth best-selling female rap album of this year, per The Inquisitr. The project has helped her become one 2019’s biggest breakout stars. She took home the trophy for Best Mixtape at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Her music video for “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign has been watcher over 40 million times on her official YouTube channel within two months.