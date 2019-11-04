Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In New Instagram Post

Latina fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram page and posted a new lingerie snap to titillate her fans.

In the picture, the model could be seen rocking a skimpy gray lingerie set that perfectly hugged the model’s enviable figure.

To pose for the snap, Bianca turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose. In the process, she put her pert derriere on full display. Not only that, but she also placed her hands on her booty to draw viewers’ attention towards her assets.

Apart from her booty, the skimpy, one-shoulder bra enabled the model to show off a glimpse of her underboob, while the model also flaunted her smooth, tattooed back.

Wearing her raven-colored tresses into curls, the model opted for minimal makeup, which included a slick of mauve lipstick and lots of mascara to accentuate her eyelashes.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California. In the caption, the model informed her fans and followers that her hot booty picture was captured by her boyfriend, Nimai Delgado, who captures the best booty pics of the model.

She also shared excerpts of a conversation that she had with Delgado, where he praised his ladylove’s booty, making her realize that her workouts are paying off.

The model also invited her fans to visit her website where she shares meal plans and workout videos through a subscription.

Within four hours of posting, the snap has amassed more than 17,000 likes and about 300 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Damn that booty is on another level girl,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Juicy and so plump,” another one wrote, referring to the model’s pert derriere.

“YES GURLLL!! You are always such an inspiration! Keep on killing it,” a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan boosted the model’s confidence by telling her that all of her workouts are paying off and called her a vegan goddess.

“All your workouts are totally paying off big time! You have sculpted your body into art work, omg! You’re so unbelievably stunning! A vegan goddess!”

Some fans posted words and phrases like “too cute,” “absolutely amazing,” and “picture perfect a** cheeks,” to praise the model.

The remaining fans opted for a millennial way to express their admiration for the hot model and used heart, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences.