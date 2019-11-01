‘Sports Illustrated’ Rookie Brooks Nader Shows Off Tight Abs In Black Bikini

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Brooks Nader is in a black bikini on the magazine’s Instagram page, showing off her enviably toned abs. The swimsuit is not only flattering, but it’s unique as well thanks to the draped pearl and metal chains on the bikini bottoms.

In the video, the brunette beauty gushed over her swimwear, as she stood in front of a rock formation with waves crashing around it.

“Hey guys,” she said. “Ok, this suit, one of my favorites, it’s giving me major vintage Chanel vibes. I think the theme this year is ’90s supermodel vibes and this one of my favorite looks so far.”

In a previous post, Sports Illustrated revealed that Brooks is currently shooting for the 2020 edition in Bali.

Fans seemed captivated by the model’s beauty and raved over the video in the comments section. Many of those comments came from models who have also graced the magazine’s pages.

“Slay my entire life,” wrote red-haired bombshell Haley Kalil.

“Love Brooks!” added Anna De Paul, a model from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Curvy model Ashley Alexiss expressed her admiration for the photo in a comment as well.

But non-famous fans chimed in too.

“Swimming Belly Dancer! Great idea!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Awesome body babe,” another added.

Brooks appears to be having the time of her life modeling for the iconic magazine. In a previous video, she’s smiling as she walks along a shoreline in a white one-piece swimsuit with cutout details that expose a glimpse of her underboob.

“Hey guys, I am here on my rookie shoot! I can’t believe I’m saying that,” she said. “This seems so surreal.”

Brooks then introduces Yu Tsai, the photographer on the shoot, and reveals that he was a part of the open casting that landed her a spot in the magazine. After she expresses gratitude towards Yu, he praises her and insists that she earned her rookie title.

“It’s all her,” he said.

Brooks Nader’s Sports Illustrated rookie status was announced in a previous post on the magazine’s Instagram page. In the video, you can see her reaction when she first got the news and it’s easy to see how excited she was about the opportunity. The clip also includes shots of her walking the runway in a snakeskin bikini and posing seductively in the ocean wearing a white two-piece swimsuit.

For more photos of Brooks Nader’s bombshell beauty, be sure to follow her on Instagram.