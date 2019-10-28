Instagram Model Neybron James Puts Bare Derriere On Full Display In New Snap

Plus-size Instagram model Neybron James, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for flaunting her voluptuous figure without an iota of hesitation, recently took to her page and shared a new sexy snap to titillate her 1.5 million followers.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a barely-there white string bikini. She turned her back toward the camera to put her bare booty on full display, a move that sent a wave of excitement among her fans as seen in the comments section.

The stunner wore her blond tresses into soft, romantic waves and turned her face to the left to strike a pose.

Within a few hours of going live, the highly NSFW picture has amassed more than 8,500 likes and over 130 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and expressed their admiration for the hottie in explicit terms.

Apart from the model’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and influencers. These included, but are not limited to, Yaslen Clemente, Vicky Aisha, Christy Mack and Theodora Moutinho.

“Wow! So gorgeous. Happy Sunday and hope you have a great day,” one of her followers wrote on the picture.

“I want you, my love,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be a big admirer of the model, wrote that Neybron has a beautiful smile.

“It doesn’t get any more sexier than you and that beautiful smile of yours.”

Prior to posting the hot picture, Neybron shared a sultry selfie with her fans where she could be seen rocking a dark purple lace lingerie that she paired with a matching garter belt. The model wore her blond tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with some hair clips that offensively read “f*ck off.”

The risqué ensemble allowed the model to show off her never-ending cleavage as well as her slim waist and thick thighs. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the lingerie was from the online clothing line, Fashion Nova Curve, for which Neybron models quite often as their brand ambassador.

Within a day of posting, the snap has accrued close to 30,000 likes and over 460 comments where fans couldn’t contain their excitement and showered the model with numerous complimentary comments.

While some fans used words like “goddess,” “amazing,” and “extremely hot,” to praise the model, others opted for a more millennial way and used heart, kiss and fire emoij instead of long sentences to let the model know how much they adore her.