‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Shakes Her Booty In Tight Little Black Dress & Nude Heels

Yanet Garcia has earned the title of “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” for a reason. The stunning brunette is one of the hottest women on social media, and her most recent Instagram update solidifies her spot as a fan favorite knockout on the platform.

In the video, Yanet is seen sporting a very skimpy little black dress. The gown boasted long sleeves, a low cut, and a short skirt, all of which showcased Garcia’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, and long, lean legs. The stunning TV personality also rocked some sky-high nude heels to complete her look, all while accessorizing with long, dangling earrings.

Yanet’s long, brown hair was parted to the side and worn in long, loose curls that fell down her back and rippled down her shoulders as she bounced around to some music playing in the background of the clip.

The smoking hot social media sensation looked completely glam in a full face of makeup, which consisted of defined eyebrows, long lashes, a shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a light pink color on her lips to elevated the style to bombshell status.

Of course, Yanet’s nearly 12 million Instagram followers fell in love with the post and showed their appreciation for the flirty video by watching it over 21,000 times and leaving 125 comments in the first 30 minutes after it was posted.

Yanet is known for her stunning good looks, and that doesn’t seem to bother her. Garcia has opened up in the past about being objectified, revealing that it’s too bad that women are labeled for their looks, but she understands the need to present your best face, especially in the entertainment business that she works in.

“Unfortunately, we often do get labeled as objects. It’s sad, it’s unfortunate that we get labeled that way. But we can show the opposite… that we’re they’re because we know what we’re doing,” Yanet stated back in 2016, per Mitu.

“Obviously, in front of the camera, you need to be attractive. Because people will – well, as a viewer, if I see someone ugly, I’ll change [the channel]. What’s the point of watching someone ugly on TV? People make a living from their looks. These days, it’s very important. Also, we’re women who are seen as an inspiration,” Garcia added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia by following her on her social media account, which she updates on a regular basis for her adoring fans.