Australian Model Madi Edwards Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Abs In White Bustier Top

Australian model Madi Edwards set temperatures rising with her latest Instagram post. While the stunner is always sizzling, she looked particularly white-hot in the series of sexy snaps.

The photos show the blond bombshell taking selfies in the mirror. In the first photo, Madi tilted her head to the side and arched her eyebrows. She flaunted her flawless figure in a white bustier top from the clothing brand Tiger Mist. Her ample cleavage and washboard abs were on full display in the tiny top. Madi gave a touch of glamour to the look by accessorizing with a pearl necklace from Amber Sceats and a pair of statement earrings.

She styled her long, blond hair in a slick middle part and opted for minimal makeup, including subtle eye shadow, peach blush, and nude lip gloss, that enhanced her natural beauty. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering beige color.

Madi took an up-close shot of her gorgeous face for the second photo.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 6,000 likes. Madi’s dedicated followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While many simply left heart and fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Always so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

“So gorgeous baby,” added another.

“Best face ever,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Madi has a tendency to post tantalizing photos for her nearly 700,000 followers to enjoy. Earlier this month, the Instagram influencer metaphorically drove fans wild by posing in revealing lingerie that left little to the imagination.

The model seems to be well aware of the effect she has on people. In a 2018 interview with Maxim Australia, Madi revealed that she reads the interesting messages that fans send to her on social media.

“I get these [pick up lines] in my Instagram DMs all the time,” said the model. “The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!”

She mentioned that she also receives quite a few inquiries from admirers to own her used clothing items.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” noted Madi.

To see more of the model, be sure to check out her Instagram account.