Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Exposes Tanned Booty In Cheeky New Instagram Post

Rosanna Arkle has raised the heat on her Instagram page with her most recent photo.

In the shot, the Australian bombshell appears to be almost nude as she lies down in the sun and soaks up its rays. You can see a sliver of a thong-cut brief but it’s barely noticeable along Rosanna’s expanse of golden-brown skin. She’s also wearing her blonde tresses up in a bun and appears to be reading something on an iPad as she lounges in the sunshine.

As of writing the photo has accumulated close to 45,000 likes and more than 650 comments.

In the comments, Rosanna’s Instagram followers appeared to be mesmerized by the photo.

“Perfect body,” one person commented.

“Vision of paradise,” another added.

“Let me know if you need more oil,” a third wrote.

“Glowing Beauty,” a fourth gushed.

It might have something to do with being an Australian girl — she grew up in New Zealand — but Rosanna clearly enjoys being in the sun. As The Inquisitrreported, she previously uploaded a photo in which she’s posing under clear blue skies while also wearing a neon-blue bikini top and mini-skirt from Fashion Nova. She has a deep tan in this photo as well.

“I don’t know what’s more perfect… you or the water behind ya!” one fan wrote in the comment section of that post.

“You’re so so wonderful as always so breathtakingly gorgeous,” another added.

As The Gold Coast Bulletin notes, Rosanna has been able to turn the adoration that she gets on social media into a profitable business for herself.

During her interview with them, she confessed that she charges thousands of dollars for promotional posts. At the time she charged $3,000 for sponsored content or 0.1 percent of her following. Her following has grown to 4.8 million so she has likely raised her rates.

In the interview, she admitted that making Instagram modeling into a career was never part of a grand plan, it’s something that blossomed after her photos started gaining traction on the platform.

“In the beginning, I never set out to gain a following, but I have always had a passion for taking photos,” she said. “I would set a timer on my camera — I still do, sometimes — and do little photoshoots at home because I enjoyed it.”

Rosanna’s fame got a big boost thanks to her appearance on a local reality TV show called The GC which was about a group of friends trying to “make it” while living on the Gold Coast. Her TV career didn’t stop there as she has since appeared on Survivor Australia.

Fans of Rosanna Arkle can check out her Instagram page for more photos.