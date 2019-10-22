Kate Beckinsale Informs Kelly Ripa That Her Set’s Faucets Are Phallic-Shaped, Pic Proves It

Kate Beckinsale appears to have alerted Kelly Ripa to something interesting. The Pearl Harbor actress recently made an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan – unsurprising then, that the 46-year-old’s social media activity is revolving around it.

It’s always a little offbeat with Kate, though: the actress has even revealed her vagina name on Instagram.

Today seemed to stick to the theme – in a way. Kate took to Instagram earlier today from behind-the-scenes, with a photo of herself with her makeup artist Chase Aston. Both Kate and Chase were seen in a bathroom from the Live! set, with Kate seen in selfie mode in front of a faucet and a counter filled with cosmetics.

Eyes may have been on Kate for fans. That said, a quick look at the star’s caption appeared to see the post revolve around the faucet itself. Kate had joked that Chase was struggling to cope with the fact that the faucet was phallic-shaped, with the caption reveal turning the update into way more than just Kate rocking an off-the-shoulder dress in front of a mirror. Kate was seen holding her smartphone as she snapped the pair, with her eyes glancing at her makeup artist with a humorous expression. Chase himself didn’t look too pleased, although it did appear that Kate had taken his facial expression and applied it to the caption – Chase wasn’t directly indicating that the adult-shaped faucet was causing him distress.

It’s humor all-around on Kate’s Instagram. The star has updated her Instagram while squatting with a barbell over a toilet, with a recent post seeing Kate take on child-like glee as she unwrapped candy in a nightgown. The star may make headlines on account of her career and fun Instagram updates, but Kate also fronts media outlets on account of her relationships: the star is known to date younger men.

Loading...

Kate dated Ariana Grande’s ex Pete Davidson for a brief while. Back when she was in a relationship with the SNL star, Kate opened up on it.

“I’ve never been in this position before—never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to. I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it’s not,” the star said as Elle reports.

Kate now appears to be single. Presumably, any man she dates in the future will be more than prepared for a girlfriend with a sense of humor.