Instagram Model Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Famous Posterior In A Tight Blue Dress

Cuban-American Instagram model Alexa Dellanos, who is famous on social media for her beautiful looks and amazing figure, recently took to her page and posted a hot picture to tease her 1.5 million fans.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a tight, blue strapless dress, one that perfectly hugged her figure. To spice things up, the model stuck her booty out to strike a very suggestive pose.

Alexa wore her blond tresses down, opted for a full face of makeup and accessorized with a gold bracelet to keep it chic, yet sexy.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has amassed more than 45,000 likes and about 800 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the hot picture. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California.

Apart from Alexa’s regular fans, many of her fellow models, influencers and celebs also commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included, Gianna, Durrani Popal, Analicia Chaves, Daisy Marquez and Natalia Barulich, among many others.

“Wow, this is incredible,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“I love the long hair,” another one chimed in.

“Well the long hair is very nice but I like other things even better,” a third fan wrote, referring to the model’s booty.

Other fans wrote different words and phrases to praise the hottie. These included “so cute,” “pure perfection,” “amazing booty,” “so stunning,” and “this left me speechless.”

Prior to sharing the booty snap, Alexa treated her fans to another hot snap where she could be seen sitting on an outdoor sofa, dressed up in a low-cut white tank top that she paired with black pants.

The top allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage as she knelt down on the sofa and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

She wore her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. Over all, the model looked nothing short of stunning, as a result of which fans rushed to award the snap with over 38,000 likes and over 500 comments as of this writing.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, the model recently made headlines after she confessed to Insider that she makes $63,500 per year by posting photos of herself to Instagram.

The article further added that like her sister Myrka Dellanos, Alexa also wanted to be a journalist at first. However, she decided to became a social media influencer because the profession is much more monetarily rewarding.