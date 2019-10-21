Michael Jackson Was A ‘Walking Drug Addict,’ Says Elton John

Michael Jackson’s death in 2009 was ruled accidental and the result of mixed drug intoxication of propofol and lorazepam. His passing was the focus of Killing Michael Jackson, which reunited detectives Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers, and Scott Smith. The trio believes that Jackson’s former doctor, Conrad Murray, should have been charged with second-degree murder instead of manslaughter for his role in the King of Pop’s death.

Per The Calgary Herald, Elton John used his memoir, Me, to touch on his relationship with Jackson and the late pop star’s concerning behavior in his later years. During an appearance at an orchestral screening of the musical biopic Rocketman in Los Angeles, John spoke to Entertainment Tonight and further discussed Jackson’s alleged addiction problems.

“What happened to him was such a tragedy, with the drugs and I don’t think he had a particularly happy life leading up to his big success,” John said, adding that he believes Jackson’s struggles with success pushed him into isolation.

“It was awkward to be around him. It was tragic to be around him. This was someone who was one of the most talented people to come on Earth, and it was so sad to see him destroyed by the drugs … He was a walking drug addict and was on everything possible.”

According to Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson in the 2005 trial scarred the singer for life, leading to paranoia, as well as difficulty sleeping and eating.

As Radar Online reported, John suggested in his memoir that Jackson was struggling with mental illness during his final years. He said that the pop star’s mental state had declined in the years before his death and said that he was a “disturbing” person to be around during this period of his life.

In his memoir, John describes one particular lunch he had with Jackson that he believes revealed signs that the singer was troubled. According to John, Jackson did not appear healthy and abruptly left the lunch without saying anything to him. John believes that Jackson had difficulty coping with adult company.

Jackson’s legacy has been on trial since the release of Dan Reed’s Leaving Neverland, which covers the allegations of sexual leveled against the singer by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claim that the King of Pop molested them as children. Despite the allegations, many of Jackson’s fans and close friends support him in his death and suggest that Robson and Safechuck’s claims are fabricated and motivated by money.