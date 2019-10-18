Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Tugs At Her Neon Yellow Bikini While Wading In Water

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez is ready to take on the world — rain or shine. That’s why she braved poor weather by wearing a slicker over her very revealing bikini in a recent photoshoot. However, it’s fair to say that her hard work has been paying off.

The buxom brunette has much reason to celebrate, as she recently was declared to have the best BumBum in the world. Though she won the title in 2015 in Brazil — beating out around 500 other competitors from the various Brazilian states — the competition was recently resurrected on an international level.

Despite a new batch of competitors, Suzy still reigned supreme, defending her title to become champion of the world.

Since then, she has taken advantage of the win by giving interviews on numerous television shows, often in revealing outfits. In one segment, she even danced while wearing the teeniest of crop tops and daisy duke shorts.

This latest Instagram post is just the latest in a string of sultry shots. In the photo, Suzy poses in a neon yellow bikini. The color highlights her beautiful tan, and beautiful flatters her shiny dark locks.

The bikini top features an underwire detail that showcases her cleavage to its best advantage. The matching bottom features a sporty cut, and Suzy tugs at it playfully. The ensemble is completed with a clear raincoat.

The setting for the scene looks to be in a swampy jungle, and lush green trees feature behind Suzy. She is also posed by walking barefoot through the water.

The picture quickly earned over 4,000 likes and 67 in just over an hour.

“Gorgeous pic,” gushed a fan, adding the fire emoji.

“Sensual,” added a second, with the heart-eyes emoji.

Many others conveyed their thoughts with emoji, often using the fire or bomb.

Suzy seemed to have water on her mind, as she posted another picture just hours before her recent update where she was once again in the water. This time, she is knee-deep in a river, and posed against a branch.

Wearing a red and white striped swimsuit, she flaunted her tanned and toned limbs by resting her famous derriere against one branch and lifting her other leg to dip her toe in the shallows.

Loading...

The picture earned close to 3,000 likes and around 50 comments.

“Wow,” wrote one awestruck fan, with both the red heart and heart-eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, Suzy had previously floored fans after sharing a sizzling snap where she wore only the tiniest of thongs with gold body paint, as covered by The Inquisitr.