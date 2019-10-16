Stanley Mossburg, Accused Of Murdering Three People, Allegedly Told Survivor He Wanted To Be A Serial Killer

'I like killing people,' he allegedly said.

A Florida man accused of murdering three people in two states allegedly told one of his victims, who survived a murder attempt, “I like killing people” and allegedly said he wanted to be a serial killer, ABC News reports.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, is currently behind bars, charged with two murders in Florida, one in Tennessee, and a host of other crimes.

At about 6:00 p.m. on Monday night, a man called 911 to report that someone had killed his two roommates in their Winter Haven home and had held him captive for several hours. The caller said that he got home from work on Sunday night to find his female roommate tied up but still alive, and his male roommate already dead. The victim then said that the assailant tied him up and kept him alive for several hours as he (the assailant) filled up bags with items from inside the home.

At some point during the night, the assailant, allegedly Mossburg, “quickly” slashed the woman, killing her quickly “because she was cooperative,” as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described it.

Also at some point during the night, the assailant allegedly told the victim that the two Winter Haven victims were “numbers seven and eight” and that he liked killing people.

Mossburg then allegedly poured bleach on the deceased victims before leaving, allegedly telling the living victim that he would be back and warned the victim not to try to escape or to try to call the police.

MOST WANTED ALERT: We need your help to locate 35-year-old Stanley Eric Mossburg, wanted by TBI and the Greeneville Police Department for First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Kidnapping. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with information. pic.twitter.com/BqHVek9iIA — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 14, 2019

About six hours later, the victim was able to escape and ran to a neighbor’s home and called the police.

On Monday evening, police were able to track down Mossburg to a home in Florida and surrounded it with SWAT teams. Authorities urged him to surrender, but he allegedly fired a weapon at them in response. Early on Tuesday morning, teams were able to extract Mossburg from the garage where he’d been hiding.

Loading...

In addition to the two Florida murders, Mossburg is also charged with an earlier murder in Greeneville, Tennessee.

As of this writing, Mossburg is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and two counts armed burglary with assault. He has also been charged with first-degree murder in Tennessee.

Whether or not his boast that he had murdered five other people prior to the Tennessee and Winter Haven murders is true is unclear.

“We have not found two through six nor do we know if they exist at all,” Judd said.