‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Gets Soaking Wet While Flaunting Booty In ‘Red Hot’ Bikini

Abigail Ratchford has one of the best bikini bodies on Instagram, and she’s not afraid to show it off. The self-proclaimed “queen of curves” dropped jaws on social media to kick off the week as she wore her “red hot” two-piece in a brand new update.

In the sexy snapshot, Abigail looked stunning as she stood in a swimming pool wearing nothing but a pair of bright red bikini bottoms. The model went completely topless as she stood in the water and flaunted her hourglass figure.

The skimpy bottoms showcased Abigail’s tiny waist and curvy booty, as her ample bust and toned arms were also on full display in the revealing photo.

Abigail’s long, dark hair fell down her back in long, straight, damp locks, and she rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included dark eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic black eyeliner. She also sported a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a vivid red color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Abigail’s 8.9 million-plus followers were sent into a meltdown over the wildly racy photo, which the model revealed was a sneak peek at her brand new 2020 calendar. The snap earned the social media sensation more than 33,000 likes and over 500 comments in just one hour.

“You look breathtakingly beautiful,” one of the mode’s Instagram users wrote in the comment section of the post.

“I usually don’t like red, but whoa,” another fan said.

“Red Hottie,” one adoring admirer stated.

“Bootylicious,” a fourth comment read.

While Abigail is a stunning beauty with a body seemingly built for bikinis, she is much more than just another pretty face on social media. She’s also got acting credits to her name.

“Abigail has also made a name for herself on the small screen with multiple guest roles on ABC, E! and most recently NBC’s Park and Recreation,” the biography on her personal website reads.

Meanwhile, the bio goes on to reveal that Abigail also works as a featured model for many designers during L.A. Fashion Week.

Of course, the model’s good looks and Instagram following do help her pay the bills as LAD Bible reports that Abigail is pulling in just shy of $1 million a year by posting photos of herself on social media.

“It happened totally by accident. I did a shoot kind of by accident and the pics ended up all over the place and got me a lot of attention. I started building my following after that and once I realized I could make a lot of money through working with brands, selling merch etc, I was hooked,” she previously told The Daily Star of her online work.

Of course, fans looking to see more of Abigail Ratchford’s bikini shots can following the model on her Instagram account.