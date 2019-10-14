Chanel West Coast Sips Cocktail, Flashes Major Thigh & Cleavage In Smoking Hot Sequined Dress

Another day, another stunning post from Chanel West Coast.

Since she first began her Instagram account, West Coast has been sharing a ton of photos and videos for her fans on her wildly popular page. The Ridiculousness star already boasts a following of over 3.2 million on Instagram alone, and she’s most well-known for promoting her work on the platform as well as showing off her killer figure in a wide range of sexy outfits.

In the first photo in the double-photo update, Chanel appears to be enjoying herself at an unnamed nightclub. In the sultry shot, the bombshell looks over her shoulder and makes a kissy-face, while clad in a black sequined dress that plunges low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage. The stunner accessorizes the look with a silver bracelet and matching hoop earrings while holding up a cocktail in one hand.

The beauty also sports a gorgeous face of makeup for the photo op, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Additionally, Chanel rocks a pink head of hair in the hot new post. In the second image in the series, West Coast wears the same exact outfit, only this time she hikes up her dress, offering fans generous glimpses of her toned and tanned thigh.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned West Coast a ton of attention from fans with over 14,000 likes in addition to 240-plus comments. Some fans took to the shot to let her know that she looks smoking hot while countless others commented on her NSFW outfit.

“You know how to turn up,” one fan raved with a series of flame emoji.

“Love the hair, love the dress… You’re looking so good girl,” another social media user chimed in.

“The pink looks so good on youuu,” another commented.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the rapper stunned in another black ensemble in a photo that was posted on her page. In the snapshot, West Coast could be seen holding up an ice cream cone in one hand while she placed the other hand at her side. The reality show star put her amazing body on display in a little black dress that featured a sweetheart top that fit her like a glove before it poofed out on the bottom. In the caption of the image, West Coast mentioned that Rocky Road is her favorite ice cream flavor and she asked fans what theirs was.

That shot racked up over 33,000 likes and 800-plus comments.