Alicia Silverstone Sizzles In A Tiny Blue Swimsuit On A Yacht

Alicia Silverstone is living her best life. The Clueless actress may be somewhat of an old-school face, but this girl has still got it. The 43-year-old took to social media recently from a yacht in Spain, with the photo appearing to show a bit of a girl squad.

Alicia’s snap showed her aboard a luxurious-looking water vessel with natural rocks and blue skies as the backdrop. The star was seen sandwiched between two gal pals, with both of them mentioned in her caption. In fact, it looked like Alicia’s friends had proven super-helpful: the actress revealed that she’d been stung by a jellyfish and that her girlfriends had come to her assistance in the aftermath.

Alicia was looking sensational. The star was flaunting her fit frame in a pretty tiny and navy blue bathing suit, with fans likely noticing that the upper was cut-out enough to be showcasing some side-boob. Alicia’s toned and shapely legs were on show, with her overall tan appearing to reflect some time soaking up the Mediterranean sun. The star appeared confident and happy as she struck a pose on her knees, with her gal pals appearing to opt for glam or goofy facial expressions.

The photo managed to rack up over 9,000 likes in the space of 15 hours – not bad for an Instagram account with under 1 million followers.

Alicia may be in her forties, but her status as a 90’s icon hasn’t gone anywhere. The movie that made her a household name remains much-loved, with Ariana Grande even appearing to channel the Clueless vibe in one of her music videos.

Alicia has spoken out about being famous when still so young, although her words suggested unease at the situation.

“Having the spotlight on me as a teenager didn’t feel good. I was a very young person when I got really famous and I hadn’t planned on that, so I didn’t react in a ‘Yay!’ way. I focused on things that were important to me—the Earth, and animals, and making change in the world,” the actress told Into The Gloss about her shift into becoming a vegetarian.

“The first time I realized that, I was eight years old and eating lamb, and my brother started making sheep noises. I had never considered that that was what I was eating—you know, we don’t think about it! That horrified me to my core,” the star added about the moment she decided to go meat-free.

