American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Shows Off Eye-Popping Physique In Tiny Blue Bikini

Qimmah Russo has made a name for herself in the fitness industry for her passion and dedication, which have translated into the killer body she often shows off on her Instagram feed. Keeping with tradition, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform on Sunday to share a series of snapshots in which she does exactly that by rocking a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The photos show Russo leaning against the back of a chair at the Sandbar Cantina and Grill in Dallas, Texas, as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The bombshell is sporting a two-piece bikini with a print that boasts palm trees and black details at the seams. The suit consists of a classic triangle top with straps that tie up behind her neck and adjustable triangles that offer little coverage, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on show.

Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit higher on her sides and lower at the front. The way the bottoms are placed on her frame help highlight her killer body by contrasting her curvy hips with her slender, toned midsection.

The model is posing with one leg slightly in front of the other as she leans back, engaging her core while accentuating her toned booty and powerful legs.

Russo’s raven hair is in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that cascade over her shoulders. All three photos she included in the series show her in the same bikini and location, with only her facial expression and head position varying.

Since going live, the post — which Russo shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 34,600 likes in under a day of being up, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 540 comments to the slideshow. Users of the social media app who are fans of the sculpted model took to the comments section to praise her slamming physique, and to shower her with their compliments.

Loading...

“You seriously are one of the most attractive young ladies that I have ever had the pleasure to have ever seen. Keep doing what you do and thanks for sharing,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a smiley emoji.

“I think you are an excellent talent,” another fan raved, before going on to call her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.”

“Beauty and Brains,” said a third fan.