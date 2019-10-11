Alexis Clark Dons A Minuscule Red Bikini And Shows Off Her Amazing Physique On Instagram

American model and Instagram star Alexis Clark — who is well-known for frequently posting skin-baring photos on social media — recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a hot new snap.

In the pic, Alexis could be seen rocking a very tiny red bikini, one that struggled to contain her assets. Furthermore, the hottie showed off her taut stomach and well-toned thighs through her risqué ensemble. The 21-year-old model wore her hair in a bun and opted for minimal makeup, staying in line with the daytime photoshoot which was carried outdoors in Malibu, California.

Within a few hours of posting, the snap attracted more than 45,000 likes and almost 500 comments, which shows that the model is becoming more and more popular on Instagram.

Apart from her regular followers, the picture was also liked by some other Instagram models and influencers. These included English model Chloe Othen and Hannah Palmer, among others.

The snap was captured against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean, which added a refreshing aura to the picture.

“You’re one gorgeous woman,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Godness, that body is perfect,” another one chimed in.

“Now this is a babe right here,” a third follower commented.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so hot,” “you’re flawless,” “perfection,” “the cutest human being ever,” “goddess,” and “absolute stunner” to praise Alexis.

Prior to sharing the hot picture, Alexis treated her fans and followers to a racy video that had been filmed for Bang Energy.

In the clip, the model could be seen wearing a printed zipper-front bikini top that she left slightly unzipped to show off her cleavage while leaving the rest to the viewers’ imagination. She paired the top with red string bikini bottoms that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned and smooth legs.

Alexis accessorized with red-framed sunglasses and small stud earrings, wearing her blonde tresses down and opting for minimal makeup to keep it chic, yet natural.

Per usual, fans fell in love with the video and offered their praise for it, with more than 67,000 views and over 170 comments in which they showered Alexis with numerous compliments.

Commenting on the video, one of her fans wrote that Alexis is really beautiful, adding that he’s in love with her. Meanwhile, another follower wrote that he wants to marry the model.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the Miami native started posting her pictures on Instagram in March 2014. Since then, she has successfully attracted more than 561,000 followers, a number that seems to be growing with each passing day.