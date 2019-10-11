Sky Days Goes Totally Nude For A Sultry New Instagram Update

Sky Days recently showed off her figure in a cut-out dress, but her newest update took things a step further. The photo, which you can check out on Sky’s Instagram page, showed her going completely nude.

Days sat on the edge of a couch, as she posed in front of a dark window. She propped herself up with her arms, and she arched her back slightly and stretched her legs out in front of her.

Sky also rocked a bright red wig, which cascaded down her body and censored her chest. Meanwhile, her many tattoos were visible, including a rose tattoo on her outer thighs, and a face on her right upper arm.

The Black Ink Crew star gave a sultry look for the camera, as she parted her lips slightly while rocking red lipstick.

This update has garnered over 47,000 likes in the first hour since it went live. Sky’s many fans raved about her in the comments section.

“Im sick breezo got this lucky,” said a fan.

“OHH MY GODDESSS OF GAWDS,” exclaimed another fan.

“I cried because you’re so beautiful,” said a follower.

Other followers continued to shower her with compliments.

“Wowowow I’ve never wanted tattoos and body oil so bad,” said a fan.

“Your a BOLD, BEAUTIFUL and free spirited woman and I just LOVE it!!!” said another fan.

It wasn’t too surprising to hear mention of 600 Breezy in the comments here and there, since Sky recently went public with their relationship. She shared the news with a series of new photos, with the first ones being of the duo holding hands.

Since then, Days shared a variety of photos, including one where she was spotted in a hot pink ensemble. 600 Breezy stood next to her and placed his hand on he shoulder. Meanwhile, Sky sipped on a drink in her right hand while holding a champagne glass in her left.

Sky also wore a bright pink wig, along with square-shaped sunglasses. The pink top that she wore had large cutouts on the sides, and she accessorized with a gold, chain belt.

600 Days opted for a simple t-shirt and dark pants, although his accessories added pizzas to his outfit. This included stud earrings, a necklace, and a watch. He also wore a large run on his pinky of his left hand.

This series of photos received over 207,000 likes.

Fans can hope for more updates from Sky and 600 Breezy in the coming days.