Kate Wright Poses In Revealing Black Bikini And Celebrates Marrying Rio Ferdinand On Instagram

Lydia Bright wrote that Kate Wright had "the body of dreams" in her honeymoon snapshot.

Kate Wright’s search for a last-minute wedding dress may have left her feeling a bit stressed, but it looks like the former The Only Way Is Essex star had no problem finding the perfect swimwear to pack for her honeymoon with Rio Ferdinand.

As reported by The Sun, Kate and the former British football star tied the knot in Turkey last Friday. The couple is now enjoying their first romantic getaway as husband and wife, but Kate recently took a break from enjoying the breathtaking view from their hotel room to share a stunning Instagram photo with her followers. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old blonde bombshell used the social media platform to show off her incredible bikini body, which she perfectly showcased in a black two-piece.

Her bathing suit bottoms were cut low in the front and high on the sides, and her top was a sporty scoop-neck that could barely contain her ample cleavage. The bikini also featured two black straps embellished with silver rings that added visual interest to the bathing suit. One of the straps was attached to the sides of the two-piece’s bottoms, and the ring in the center sat right below her belly button. The other strap encircled her ribs, highlighting her tiny waist.

Mrs. Ferdinand also rocked a large black straw hat, a pair of massive rose-colored sunglasses, and a pair of large hoop earrings. She posed in front of a gorgeous backdrop of blue water.

In response to the snapshot, the happy wife formerly known as Kate Wright received plenty of praise from her one million followers. One of her fellow former TOWIE costars, Lydia Bright, reacted by writing that Kate has “the body of dreams.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more jealous of someone’s figure,” wrote one admirer.

“How does anyone look as good as this,” another wrote.

In a second Instagram post, Kate revealed that looking the way she does in a bikini is no small feat. She shared a video of herself hitting the gym, where she was sweating profusely as she did deadlift and overhead press combos with a barbell. In the caption, she wrote that the video was filmed on her wedding day.

Kate has shared numerous wedding posts on Instagram, including a photo of the gorgeous wedding gown that she was working so hard to look good in. She revealed that she found the form-fitting lace dress with a mermaid skirt at the “last minute.” Kate also shared a photo of R&B star Ashanti performing at her wedding reception. The singer’s appearance was a surprise wedding gift from Rio Ferdinand.

Kate isn’t the only former TOWIE star who has been making waves with her bikini body. Jess Wright, who isn’t related to Kate, recently wowed her followers by posing in a blue floral print bikini. Kate and Jess both dated costar Dan Edgar during their TOWIE days, but they’ve both moved on; Jess is currently dating businessman William Lee-Kemp.