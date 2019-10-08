Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Gets Nipples Pierced In New York, Reveals The News On Instagram

Noah Cyrus revealed that she had a fun night out in New York on Monday, one that apparently included getting both of her nipples pierced. In a new photo series on her Instagram, Miley Cyrus’ 19-year-old sister shared a glimpse at her escapades. In one of them, she’s wearing a tiny crop top and you can clearly see the imprint of nipple rings against the fabric. Noah also has her hands under her breasts as if to draw even more attention to them.

“A normal Monday night in New York. Tattoos and Boobie Piercings,” the “Lonely” singer wrote. Didn’t wanna say tittys n set anyone off.”

As The Inquisitr reported, recently posted an Instagram story in which she’s getting a spider tattoo on her neck. However, she waited to reveal the piercing via her permanent posts on the platform.

The post accumulated close to 60,000 likes and over 250 comments within the first 40 minutes after it was posted.

In the comments, fans seemed enthralled by her beauty.

“Ur so gorgeous can I be u????” one fan asked.

“Hottie with the body,” another commented.

“U look so gooood,” a third wrote.

This isn’t Noah’s first time at the rodeo when it comes to body modifications. She has previously gotten her septum pierced and documented the experience in an Instagram video.

Steal Her Style also reports that she has over twenty other tattoos. Some of her standout ones include a tombstone on her forearm, “bluegrass state of mind” also written on her forearm, a horseshoe on one knuckle and a teardrop on a finger, just to name a few.

Aside from her piercings and tattoos, Noah has been focused on her music career of late. She has been promoting “Lonely” and recently released a video for it in which she’s dressed in all-black and levitating. Rolling Stone Magazine reports that she co-directed with Symone Ridgell.

Loading...

“Sometimes there can be dozens of people around you, but you still feel lonely,” Cyrus said in a statement. “I wanted the video to show what it could really feel like.”

The video also features an appearance by the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Music Program. Ridgell explained their inclusion.

“It’s about vulnerability, trauma and dropping your facade, but also about human connection and finding strength among others (one of the many reasons it felt particularly powerful to work with the Los Angeles LGBT Center),” she said.

The music video for “Lonely” currently has close to 480,000 views on Youtube and over 2,000 comments.