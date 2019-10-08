Fitness Models Yanita Yancheva & Lucia Javorčeková Flaunt Washboard Abs & Incredible Curves

The fitness models stunned in their skintight workout gear.

Fitness models Yanita Yancheva and Lucia Javorčeková serve as serious body inspiration for their dedicated fans. Yanita shared a sizzling snap of the bombshells together on Instagram for her 1.5 million followers to enjoy. In the photo, the stunners posed in skintight workout gear from Body Engineer.

Yanita wore a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings. The figure-hugging ensemble put her killer curves and toned abs on full display. She styled her long, blond hair in a messy ponytail and opted to wear minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her gorgeous features.

Lucia looked equally as stunning. The brunette beauty flaunted her flawless figure in a sexy black sports bra and black yoga pants. Like Yanita, Lucia slicked back her hair in a tight ponytail and wore barely any makeup.

Yanita’s followers seemed to love the post, as it has already racked up more than 29,000 likes. Fans also flocked to the comments section to compliment the fitness models.

“You girls are flawless,” gushed an admirer, adding both heart-eye and heart emoji to the comment.

“Crazy hot girls!!!” wrote another.

“The most beautiful!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Lucia also uploaded the photo on her Instagram account. In the caption, the model alluded to feminism.

“GRL PWR with @yanitayancheva,” wrote Lucia.

Both of the women seem to find empowerment by showing off their fit physiques on social media.

Earlier this month, Yanita posted a photo of her and her partner, Tavi Castro, on Instagram. The Bulgarian bombshell sizzled in a white bikini and sheer pants.

Similarly, last week, Lucia drove fans wild with a series of sexy snaps. The Instagram post showed the beauty wearing skimpy cotton underwear that left little to the imagination.

Both of the women work incredibly hard for their unbelievable bodies.

Yanita spoke to Simply Shredded about her intensive workout routine. She explained that her fitness journey began after she lost an unhealthy amount of weight on Survivor Bulgaria.

“During my fifty two day stretch on the television show on an island in Panama, I ended up losing eighteen pounds, and I dropped to eighty eight pounds!” said the stunner. “When I returned home, I decided that fitness and proper nutrition would help me reclaim my body and get me back into shape.”

She went on to say that she trains during the work week and enjoys using free weights. She also revealed that she sticks to a high-protein diet.

To see more of Yanita and Lucia, be sure to follow their Instagram accounts.