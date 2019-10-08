‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Beach Body In A Blue Bikini

Lauren Drain is known for having an incredible body. After all, it’s how she was able to amass a following of nearly four million on Instagram. Though she is currently pregnant, she recently uploaded a throwback video of her pre-baby bod and told her followers that getting back to how she looked in the clip was one of her big priorities post-birth.

It’s understandable why Lauren is so passionate about fitness. She worked as a cardiac nurse and realized many of her patients’ issues stemmed from a lack of exercise. This was the inspiration for her to take control of her own health. Documenting her fitness journey quickly found her fame, and she developed such a fandom that she was able to leave nursing to become a full-time fitness model and personal trainer.

It’s easy to see why Lauren became a social media sensation from her latest Instagram upload. In the clip, she wore a light blue bikini with a cheeky cut, so that an ample amount of her derriere is on display. The top is a classic string cut, and is tied across her back.

Lauren’s blond hair was swept to the side, and her lean limbs were tanned from the Caribbean sun. In the video, she began by walking down the sand to crystal blue waters. She then walked into the ocean, arms out, before finishing the video by cheekily looking over her shoulder.

The post earned nearly 16,000 likes and more than 170 comments. Many users offered their assurances that Lauren would get back into shape in no time.

“One hundred percent doable. You got this girl, and you are one hot mama!” encouraged one fan.

“You will for sure get that gorgeous body back,” seconded another.

Others simply offered praise of the stunner’s killer body.

“You look fantastic,” gushed a third fan, adding a red heart.

“Great view,” joked a fourth follower, with an island, pink heart, and bikini emoji.

Though the outfit is certainly sizzling, Lauren also added a confession that might be even more naughty. In the caption, Lauren admitted that she might have conceived her soon-to-be newborn, Aria, close to the above location.

Fans might not be totally surprised, as the beautiful beaches, ocean, and blue skies certainly scream romance.

Lauren seems to be a fan of the blue bikini look, as she flaunted her killer body in a similar set earlier this summer.

She also recently stunned in a yellow swimsuit while on a yacht, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.