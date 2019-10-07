French ‘Playboy’ Model Anais Zanotti Brings The Heat In Leopard-Print Bikini That Highlights Her Curves

Anais Zanotti is still soaking up as much sun as she can, even though summer has largely been replaced by the fall. On Sunday, the former Playboy model took to her Instagram page to share that she spent her day prepping food for the next couple of days and tanning outdoors to get her ready to face the week.

In the photo, the French bombshell is seen standing on a rocky ground in front of the ocean at the Matheson Hammock Marina in Miami, Florida, as she indicated via the geotag in her post. Zanotti is rocking a two-piece bathing suit boasting a leopard print in shades of orange, brown, and black. The hot number consists of a crop-style bikini top with short sleeves. The top features a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her buxom figure on display while also boasting a series of strings that wraps around her waist, adding an interesting design element to the piece.

The 33-year-old fitness model teamed her top with a pair of matching animal-print bottoms that sit high on her sides and low at the front, showcasing her toned lower body as it contrasts with her slender midsection. According to the tag she included with her post, she is wearing the Leopard Princess Bikini from Fashion Miami Styles.

The camera captures the model from the thighs up as she tugs at the sides of her bikini bottoms, spicing things up a notch. She is standing with her legs slightly apart, in a way that further showcases the curves and strength of her body. Zanotti is wearing her brunette tresses swept over to one side and styled down, as her hair cascades over her left shoulder. In addition, the model wore a purple eyeshadow that gives her look a touch of color.

Loading...

Since going live, the post — which Zanotti shared with her 514,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 9,000 likes in under a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 400 comments to the photo, proving to be quite popular among her followers. Users of the social media app who are fans of the French sensation took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with her caption, in which she asked them what they had planned for their Sunday.

“You’re looking so good babe [fire emoji] happy Sunday,” one user raved.

“Wow, what a shot! You look amazing,” another fan chimed in.