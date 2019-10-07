Olivia Munn, 39, Stuns In A Plunging Swimsuit In Sizzling New Photos

Olivia Munn stunned fans in a seriously plunging purple swimsuit in sizzling new photos posted to her Instagram account. The X-Men: Apocalypse star showed off her enviable, toned body and impressive body confidence in two snaps shared with her followers on October 6 as she rocked the pretty skimpy one-piece during a beach day.

The first swimwear snap showed Olivia posing with friend Cara McConnell as they hit the beach in California together.

The 39-year-old actress wowed in her purple one-piece swimwear ensemble, which featured a deep plunge across the chest. Olivia bent down slightly to rest her elbow on her leg while also placing her right hand on her sunhat. She shielded her eyes from the golden coast sunshine with a pair of reflective sunglasses.

In the caption, Olivia revealed that she headed to the beach with Cara to celebrate her birthday. The star’s close friend equally stunned her 2.4 million followers as she also showed a pretty serious amount of skin in a blue swimsuit with a large cut-out across her middle.

Many took to the comments section to praise the duo, with several leaving fire emoji on the swimsuit post.

But that wasn’t the only glimpse at Olivia’s revealing swimwear that fans were treated to over the weekend.

The actress also shared another snap as she rocked the skimpy bathing suit, this time covering up a little more on the bottom with a pair of skimpy denim shorts after she wowed in a purple bikini last month.

That photo had the gorgeous star cuddling up to her dog Frankie on the sofa as she proudly flaunted her toned legs in the Daisy Duke-style cut-offs.

In the caption, Olivia tagged Frankie’s own Instagram account while also urging her millions of followers to adopt their pets as she revealed that the pooch was actually a rescue.

The latest look at the star’s fit and toned body in a swimsuit comes shortly after she proudly showed some skin during a photo shoot for Women’s Health magazine that coincided with her 39th birthday in July.

There, Olivia put her toned body on display in a light blue swimsuit in sizzling pool photos, before stripping down to a pair of blue bikini bottoms and a tight white T-shirt.

In the interview with the health and fitness outlet, she revealed that she’s a big fan of taekwondo, not only to keep herself in shape, but because of the way it makes her feel so strong and fit.

“When you do martial arts, it makes you feel like you’re physically capable of anything,” Olivia said. “And the great side effect is that when you’re in your best shape, you actually will look your best too.”