Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Toned Booty In Skintight Gray Leggings For New Instagram Selfie

Anna Nystrom, a Swedish fitness model with more than 8 million followers on Instagram, likely dropped several of her fans’ jaws with her most recent update on the social media platform. In her newest photo, Anna was wearing a pair of skintight gray leggings that flaunted an insanely toned posterior. She paired those leggings with an equally curve-hugging pink long-sleeved top. But since she was taking a selfie with her back turned to a mirror, her lower body was the star of the show in this post.

Fans shared their appreciation for the photo in the comments.

“Anna, you inspire and motivate! Very beautiful,” one fan said.

“Amazing Body” another added.

“Outstanding fitness and outfit as well, Anna,” a third fan wrote.

“The most beautiful and perfect girl in the world” a fourth commenter gushed.

Several of the other comments were filled with peach emoji, the universally-accepted symbol for butts on social media.

This is hardly the first time that the model has shown off her enviable booty on her Instagram As The Inquisitr previously reported, she assumed a similar pose while showing off a pair of velour pants from Swedish brand Freddy Store. The pants featured a stitching detail on the back that only accentuated the curve of Anna’s glutes.

Although she has a huge following on Instagram thanks to these and other stunning photos of her fit body, Anna has been open about the fact that she never intended for Instagram to be her career. According to the “About Page” on her website, Anna Nystrom, she started posting on the platform as a form of creative expression during a time in her life when she was not in the best of health.

“It all started in 2013 when I created my Instagram account, like many others. During this time I was going through a difficult time with my health and I had days when I had too much pain to even make it out of bed,” she wrote. “I have always loved photography, to paint and everything that involves being creative, so it became natural for me to start sharing that on my Instagram page.”

When Anna started feeling stronger, she decided to start working out at the gym. She began uploading progress photos to the platform, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Beyond the adulation she gets from her fans, Anna has reportedly been able to make a lucrative business out of her Instagram fame. She was listed as one of the highest-paid influencers on the platform in a Business Insider ranking from 2018. According to the article, she makes $10,250 per sponsored post.

To learn more about Anna and see more of her fitspirational photos, fans can follow her on Instagram.