’90 Day Fiancé’: Jeniffer Tarazona Claims Show Made Her Look ‘Desperate’ For Sex

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days know Jeniffer Tarazona as the 25-year-old Colombian model who captured the heart of 38-year-old American business owner Tim Malcolm. The couple met online and after getting to know each other, Malcolm flew to meet the woman of his dreams in her home country.

During their time together, Jeniffer questioned whether Tim was actually attracted to her because he refused to make a move. After finally making their way to the bedroom, Tim failed to seal the deal with Jeniffer and ended up apologizing for ruining their first attempt at having sex. Now, Jeniffer is claiming the show’s editing made her look desperate for “Tim’s D,” according to a report from Soap Dirt.

When Tim arrived in Colombia, he realized his girlfriend was far more stunning than her photos and quickly began questioning whether he was good enough for her. He told cameras that he has allowed his insecurities to take center stage and it has affected his ability to follow through on advances toward Jeniffer. As for Jeniffer, the mother-of-one voiced her concerns about Tim’s masculinity but said she was willing to look beyond his feminine ways because he seemed to be a good man.

After watching the show’s most recent episode, Jeniffer took to Instagram to air her grievances with the way she is being portrayed on the TLC series.

“I didn’t kiss him at the airport for respect to my bby [sic] and now they want to portrait [sic] me desperate for Tim’s D like it’s made from diamonds,” she wrote, before saying she’s glad the people in her life know her well enough to know that she isn’t the person they’re seeing on the show.

In a separate post — also highlighted in the report from Soap Dirt — the model went on to call TLC “cut & paste” kings.

“When they ask you about sex at least three times a day, they have plenty of material to edit as they want,” she added.

Jeniffer went on to say she’s aware it’s not unusual for reality shows to edit in a way that makes the storylines seem more interesting for the sake of improving ratings, and 90 Day Fiancé is no different. This isn’t the first time a cast member has complained about the show’s editing, and Jeniffer said she is upset that the network doesn’t seem to care how the edits affect people’s lives.

“We know this is a show and they need to create a storyline even if it means destroying people’s lives.”

The model closed by saying she knows her worth and has never had to force herself on anyone. She said she owns her sexuality and the power she wields with it.

Meanwhile, Tim is tired of fans and cast members commenting on his sexuality, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.