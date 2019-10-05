’90 Day Fiancé’: Tim Malcolm Sick Of Gay Comments

The third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduced viewers to Timothy Malcolm, a 38-year-old entrepreneur, and his girlfriend Jeniffer, a 25-year-old single mother living in Colombia. Throughout the season, Tim’s stylish threads and feminine ways led fans to believe that he might be gay or a transgender man, meaning he was born a woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After reading the comments about himself, Tim said he was shocked that people would think these things about him and said he was over the negative comments, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Unfortunately for Tim, last week’s episode of the reality series reignited the gay chatter after he refused to participate in activities with Jeniffer. The couple ended up getting into an argument about Tim’s lack of enthusiasm, his constant complaining, and his refusal to have sex during his visit. Later in the episode, Jeniffer called her boyfriend a “p*ssy” and revealed that she typically goes for a more masculine man that can “conquer” her.

Tim, in his defense, said he wasn’t in a hurry to have sex because he wants to make sure the relationship is right before diving deeper into things. Still, viewers, including 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk star Dean Hashim, aren’t convinced about Tim’s sexuality, according to a report from TV Shows Ace.

“The way he crossed his legs, man, it don’t look like he got a pair of balls between ’em,” Hashim said while on The Domenick Nati Show, which was posted to YouTube.

“I don’t know man, I can’t even cross my legs like that man, I’m blessed, you know what I mean? He crosses his legs more feminine than she do.”

Hashim went on to say that his brother, Tarik, thinks Tim “used to be a female that turned himself into a man.”

Loading...

Tim reacted to Hashim’s comments, saying rumors are “carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” In a Q&A session, the reality show star said he considers himself a metrosexual man and enjoys taking care of himself.

Meanwhile, Tim’s relationship with Jeniffer looks rocky on the TLC series. During the show’s last episode, Jeniffer told Tim to go back to the United States because he wasn’t the man for her. It’s currently unclear whether the pair will make amends or if their relationship has officially come to an end.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC.